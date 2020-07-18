HorusPay (HORUS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $265.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $265.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.01886978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

