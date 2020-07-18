Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 558.25 ($6.87).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 580 ($7.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 523 ($6.44) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 640 ($7.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of LON HWDN traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 526.80 ($6.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 565.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 591.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 736.80 ($9.07).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

