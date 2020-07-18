HTMLCOIN 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,236.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $10,236.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00755762 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.01784847 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00168992 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009733 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00164356 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,125.38 or 0.99637693 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.