Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.31. 744,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.68.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 273,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 113,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,034,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

