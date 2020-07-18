HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $115.69 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $115.69 million and $20.12 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.04964579 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031916 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 115,902,545 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

