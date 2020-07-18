Hydro Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Hydro has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $552,653.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and CoinEx. In the last week, Hydro has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.04961055 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031928 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX, Fatbtc, BitMart, BitForex, DEx.top, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

