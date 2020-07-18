HyperDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $11.63 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.01887298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00187757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,848,428 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

