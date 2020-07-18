I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $27,124.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00758208 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010560 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00165935 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003463 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,283,233 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.