IDEX Membership (IDXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $329,701.20

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $164.85 or 0.01798281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $329,701.20 and $1,134.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.04924393 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031971 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

