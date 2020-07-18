IG Gold Market Cap Hits $964,865.59 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC, TRX Market and CoinExchange. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $964,865.59 and $80.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01885394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00087979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00188362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

