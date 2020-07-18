IMV (NYSE:IMV) Price Target Raised to $11.00

IMV (NYSE:IMV) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered IMV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.11.

IMV stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. IMV has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IMV by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in IMV during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in IMV by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in IMV by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 203,487 shares during the last quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

