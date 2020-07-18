Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading 929.6% Higher Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 929.6% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $240,631.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.01887659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,005,467 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene, Bibox, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

