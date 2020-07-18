Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of IIPR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $126.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 292.08, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,007,000 after purchasing an additional 791,364 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 268,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

