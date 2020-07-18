Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Inphi posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $122.50 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $8,857,697.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,711,162.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $3,299,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,740,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of IPHI traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.16. 744,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Inphi has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $133.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.37.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.