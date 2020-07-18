Insolar Trading Down 11% This Week (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Insolar has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00006698 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. Insolar has a market cap of $24.56 million and $1.46 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

