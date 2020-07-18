Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Insperity by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 693,040 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 547,463 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,764,000 after acquiring an additional 391,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,591,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSP stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 240,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

