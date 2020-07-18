Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.
NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NSP stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 240,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
