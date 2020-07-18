InvestDigital (IDT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $157,773.30 and approximately $96,683.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.01886789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,228,323 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.77, $18.94, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $20.33, $24.43, $10.39, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.