Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to announce sales of $45.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.51 million and the lowest is $43.95 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit posted sales of $46.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year sales of $181.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.28 million to $187.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $184.77 million, with estimates ranging from $179.41 million to $194.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after buying an additional 129,924 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

IRET stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.75. 54,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

