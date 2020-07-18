InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get InVitae alerts:

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $338,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 25,500 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $425,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InVitae by 2,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. InVitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. InVitae’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.