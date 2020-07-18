ION Hits One Day Volume of $788.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $340,364.67 and approximately $788.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008431 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002804 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,373,498 coins and its circulating supply is 13,473,498 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

