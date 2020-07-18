IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $668.18 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $668.18 million and $9.99 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002622 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, CoinFalcon, OKEx and Gate.io. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00279035 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001628 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Cobinhood, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Coinone, FCoin, Exrates, Upbit, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

