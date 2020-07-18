iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First Command Financial Services Inc.’s Largest Position

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.2% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $106,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,800,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,195. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.91 and a 200-day moving average of $302.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

