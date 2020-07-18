iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,496. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

