Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Itron reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Itron stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 199,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,548. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $31,565.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 485 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $32,834.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,744 shares of company stock worth $380,807 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Itron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 39.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Itron by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Itron by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

