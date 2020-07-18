Ixcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ixcoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and $3.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ixcoin

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,124,659 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

