Jarvis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.13 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $384,367.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01886985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00187365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network Token Trading

Jarvis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

