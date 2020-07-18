Jewel (JWL) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Jewel has a total market cap of $15.81 million and $204.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jewel has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Jewel token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01885041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00086756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00187023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

