John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JBSS. ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.31.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

