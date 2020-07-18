JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $36.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PENN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.77.

PENN opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,762.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

