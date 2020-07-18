JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $26.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,041,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,466 shares of company stock valued at $17,278,831.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 125.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.