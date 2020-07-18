Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770,000.00

Brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce sales of $770,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $1.19 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $17.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $77.94 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $128.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,578.64% and a negative return on equity of 132.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $606.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.34. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

