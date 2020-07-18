Karbo (KRB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,505.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a market capitalization of $668,949.82 and $2,505.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00750555 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003834 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,575,606 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.