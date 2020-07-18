Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kennedy-Wilson’s earnings. Kennedy-Wilson reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kennedy-Wilson.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

KW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 257,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,713. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11,558.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

