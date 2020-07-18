Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYUF. CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keyera from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Keyera alerts:

OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.62. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. Keyera has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.