Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

KRC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 253.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

