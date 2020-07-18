Kin Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Fatbtc, OTCBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, Kin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and $31,910.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.70 or 0.01886591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, COSS, Stellarport, Allbit, YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Fatbtc and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

