Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

LGHEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

