Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

KIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. 335,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 1,567.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $542,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.