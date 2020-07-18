Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KNSL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $164.80. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 445.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 159.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

