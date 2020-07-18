Komodo Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $79.97 million and $3.00 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00007231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Upbit and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00645879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00102556 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00081421 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000624 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 120,795,085 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbns, BarterDEX, CoinExchange, Binance, Crex24, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

