Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Investec cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 4,740,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,710,890. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $648.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,791 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,868,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782,118 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,038,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 1,180.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,671,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,826 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

