KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Hits $0.78

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $63.34 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00008554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.01887298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00187757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,728,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,728,394 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

