Kuende (KUE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Kuende token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. In the last week, Kuende has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $128,952.02 and approximately $85.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045781 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.39 or 0.04972732 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031994 BTC.

Kuende Profile

KUE is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.