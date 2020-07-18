La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

LJPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of LJPC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 519,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,068. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 615,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,081,796.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 253,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,338.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 683.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.