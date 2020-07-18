Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

