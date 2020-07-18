Lambda Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and $6.00 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.01887659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,462,673 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

