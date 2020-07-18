Lannett (NYSE:LCI) vs. Vaccinex (NYSE:VCNX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) and Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Lannett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Lannett shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Vaccinex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lannett and Vaccinex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett -5.77% 14.54% 3.98% Vaccinex N/A -2,277.96% -436.90%

Volatility & Risk

Lannett has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaccinex has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lannett and Vaccinex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett $655.41 million 0.36 -$272.11 million $2.35 2.51 Vaccinex $520,000.00 254.23 -$31.86 million ($2.47) -3.21

Vaccinex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lannett. Vaccinex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lannett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lannett and Vaccinex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vaccinex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lannett currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.89%. Vaccinex has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.08%. Given Vaccinex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vaccinex is more favorable than Lannett.

Summary

Vaccinex beats Lannett on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising cholesterol, muscle spasm, pain management, irritable bowel, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, urinary, migraine, bronchospasms, and gallstone. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. It markets its products under the Lipitor, Lioresal, Bentyl, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Concerta, Toprol-XL, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, and Actigall brands to generic pharmaceutical and private label distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care and health maintenance organizations, hospital buying groups, and governmental entities. The company has supply and development agreements with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, Andor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dexcel Pharma, and Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and potentially for other autoimmune disorders; VX25, a bi-specific natural killer T (NKT) cell stimulator, for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy; BVX20, an investigational and humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of for multiple sclerosis. It has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA to test pepinemab in combination with avelumab checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC patients. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

