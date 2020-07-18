Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $42,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LVS traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

