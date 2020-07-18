LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Receives $5.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.79.

LTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 596.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 929.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 188,672 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTM stock remained flat at $$3.21 during midday trading on Monday. 64,370,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. LATAM Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Research analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

