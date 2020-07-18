Leadcoin (LDC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Leadcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Leadcoin has a total market cap of $239,038.95 and $282.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leadcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.01887298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00187757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin launched on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liqui, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

